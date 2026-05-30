Best residential property deals the week of May 18 in La Salle County

A single-family home in Lostant that sold for $145,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $175,132. The average price per square foot ended up at $21. A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,351 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $145,000, single-family home at 204 South Sherman Street

The single-family residence at 204 South Sherman Street in Lostant has new owners. The price was $145,000. The home was built in 1961 and has a living area of 968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was closed on May 5.

2. $155,000, single-family home at 307 Court Street

A 1,250-square-foot single-family residence at 307 Court Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000, $124 per square foot. The house was built in 1894. The transaction was completed on May 6.

3. $160,000, single-family home at 138 West 1st Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 138 West 1st Street in Streator. The price was $160,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $94. The deal was finalized on May 6.

4. $160,000, single-family home at 308 11th Street

A 1,330-square-foot single-family residence at 308 11th Street in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $160,000, $120 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. The transaction was completed on May 1.

5. $165,000, single-family home at 901 24th Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 901 24th Street in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $165,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,104 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $149. The deal was finalized on May 7.

6. $173,500, single-family home at 601 Arch Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 601 Arch Street in Ottawa. The price was $173,500. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,446 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $120. The deal was closed on May 6.

7. $175,000, single-family home at 372 North 2629th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 372 North 2629th Road in Oglesby has been finalized. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The transaction was completed on May 4.

8. $197,500, single-family home at 1200 Catherine Street

A 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 1200 Catherine Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $197,500, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 1957. The deal was closed on May 5.

9. $199,500, single-family home at 1610 Pike Street

The single-family residence at 1610 Pike Street in Peru has new owners. The price was $199,500. The house was built in 1939 and has a living area of 1,122 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The deal was finalized on May 6.

10. $200,000, single-family home at 1307 West Washington Street

A 1,292-square-foot single-family residence at 1307 West Washington Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $155 per square foot. The home was built in 1951. The transaction was completed on May 5.