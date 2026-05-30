Best residential property deals the week of May 18 in Kendall County

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $245,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $404,528. The average price per square foot was $243. A total of 36 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,117 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $245,000, two-bedroom home at 1368 Carolyn Court

The single-family residence at 1368 Carolyn Court in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $245,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,691 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 13.

2. $262,000, single-family home at 2468 Roxbury Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2468 Roxbury Lane in Montgomery. The price was $262,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,078 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $243. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

3. $265,000, two-bedroom home at 145 North Madison Street

The sale of the single-family house at 145 North Madison Street in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $265,000. The house was built in 1955. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 11.

4. $281,500, two-bedroom house at 112 Waterbury Circle

A 1,538-square-foot single-family residence at 112 Waterbury Circle in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $281,500, $183 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 12.

5. $285,000, single-family home at 328 East Lee Street

A 1,176-square-foot single-family home at 328 East Lee Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $242 per square foot. The home was built in 1950. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 8.

6. $293,000, three-bedroom house at 701 East Prairie Street

The sale of the single-family house at 701 East Prairie Street in Plano has been finalized. The price was $293,000. The home was built in 1965 and has a living area of 2,620 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $112. The home has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

7. $306,000, single-family home at 2420 Roxbury Lane

The single-family house at 2420 Roxbury Lane in Montgomery has new owners. The price was $306,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,508 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 12.

8. $309,000, two-bedroom home at 460 Valentine Way

A 1,173-square-foot single-family residence at 460 Valentine Way in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $309,000, $263 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.

9. $330,000, single-family home at 2108 Pembridge Lane

A 1,748-square-foot single-family home at 2108 Pembridge Lane in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $330,000, $189 per square foot. The home was built in 2022. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 11.

10. $340,000, three-bedroom home at 367 Chesapeake Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 367 Chesapeake Lane in Oswego. The price was $340,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,949 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 8.