Best residential property deals in Lee County / Whiteside the week of May 18

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $105,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $219,131. The average price per square foot was $149. A total of 39 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,743 square feet, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $105,000, single-family home at 1104 Hemlock Avenue

A 744-square-foot single-family residence at 1104 Hemlock Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $105,000, $141 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. The deal was finalized on April 28.

2. $110,000, single-family home at 31 West Division Street

A 1,292-square-foot single-family residence at 31 West Division Street in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $110,000, $85 per square foot. The home was built in 1901. The deal was closed on April 20.

3. $113,500, single-family home at 860 Franklin Grove Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 860 Franklin Grove Road in Dixon. The price was $113,500. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,476 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $77. The transaction was completed on April 30.

4. $115,000, single-family home at 503 East Main Street

The sale of the single-family home at 503 East Main Street in Morrison has been finalized. The price was $115,000. The deal was finalized on May 5.

5. $125,000, single-family home at 508 Culver Street

The single-family house at 508 Culver Street in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $125,000. The deal was closed on April 30.

6. $126,000, single-family home at 811 West 19th Street

The single-family residence at 811 West 19th Street in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $126,000. The transaction was completed on April 30.

7. $140,000, single-family home at 813 East 15th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 813 East 15th Street in Sterling. The price was $140,000. The transaction was completed on May 5.

8. $140,000, single-family home at 603 South Dixon Avenue

The single-family residence at 603 South Dixon Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1860 and has a living area of 1,354 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $103. The deal was closed on April 24.

9. $150,000, single-family home at 1825 18th Avenue

The single-family home at 1825 18th Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on May 5.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 1105 Sunset Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1105 Sunset Drive in Rock Falls has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The deal was closed on April 30.