What $400,000 can buy you in Will County, May 18 to 24

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($231 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1997 and located at 548 Larkspur Drive, Bolingbrook, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,731 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,486-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 7.

2. $400,000

At $400,000 ($186 per square foot), the single-family house located at 1122 Douglas Lane, Crete, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1996, provides 2,151 square feet of living space, and sits on a 13,843-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 6.

3. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $201 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1993 and situated at 4606 Carrier Circle, Plainfield, was sold in May. The house spans 1,993 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,835-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 7.

4. $400,000

In May, a single-family house located at 624 Driftwood Avenue, Romeoville, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,255 square feet, was built in 1996 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $177 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,082 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 6.

5. $400,000

Situated at 1137 Crimson Court, Naperville, this single-family home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $400,000, translating to $304 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1983, offers a living area of 1,317 square feet and sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 5.