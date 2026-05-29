What $400,000 can buy you in DuPage / Cook County, May 18 to 24

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

Situated at 6420 166th Street, Tinley Park, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in May for a price of $400,000, translating to $385 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1956, offers a living area of 1,040 square feet and sits on a 0.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 13.

2. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000, the condominium, built in 1928 and located at 2647 North Kedzie Avenue, Unit 2K, Chicago, changed hands in May. The deal was finalized on May 13.

3. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $320 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1985 and situated at 8445 162nd Street, Tinley Park, was sold in May. The house spans 1,251 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,308-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 13.

4. $400,000

In May, a single-family house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 2727 North Mont Clare Avenue, Chicago, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,005 square feet, was built in 1924 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $398 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 3,630 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 8.

5. $400,000

At $400,000 ($262 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 104 East McClellan Street, Bartlett, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1979, provides 1,525 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 30.