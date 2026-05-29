What $300,000 or less gets you in Kane County, May 18-24

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

This residential property, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 1780 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin, the house spans 1,446 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $207 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 4,494-square-foot, and it was built in 1990. The deal was finalized on May 14.

2. $285,000

At $285,000 ($196 per square foot), the single-family home located at 2298 Woodside Drive, Carpentersville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1997, provides 1,455 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 14.

3. $285,000

Priced at $285,000, this residential property situated at 1007 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire, was sold in May. The transaction was completed on May 13.

4. $282,000

In May, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 1735 Windcrest Lane, Aurora, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,456 square feet, was built in 2002 and was sold for $282,000, which calculates to $194 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.7 acres. The deal was finalized on May 11.

5. $280,000

For a price tag of $280,000 ($209 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1996 and located at 844 North 1st Street, Elburn, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,342 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 12.