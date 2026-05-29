What $300,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County in the week of May 18

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DeKalb County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $292,500

At $292,500, the condominium located at 404 Anjali Court, Sycamore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. The property sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 1.

2. $275,000

Priced at $275,000, this single-family residence situated at 3232 Napa Court, DeKalb, was sold in May. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 1.

3. $260,000

Situated at 827 North 10th Street, DeKalb, this single-family home, was sold in May for a price of $260,000. The lot size is 9,075 square feet. The deal was closed on May 1.

4. $230,000

In May, a residential property located at 126 Park Avenue, DeKalb, changed ownership. The property was sold for $230,000. The lot size encompasses 8,480 square feet. The deal was closed on May 4.

5. $214,000

This single-family house, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 635 Stonegate Drive, Sycamore, the house, built in 2009, was sold for $214,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 899 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 1.