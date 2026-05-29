What $300,000 can buy you in McHenry County, May 18-24

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

In May, a residential property located at 452 Lakeside Road, Crystal Lake, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,486 square feet, was built in 1932 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $202 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 14,680 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 7.

2. $300,000

At $300,000 ($253 per square foot), the residential property located at 2402 Michael Street, Wonder Lake, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1995, provides 1,186 square feet of living space, and sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 6.

3. $300,000

This residential property underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 916 Essex Court, McHenry, the house spans 1,588 square feet and was sold for $300,000, or $189 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 12,197-square-foot, and it was built in 1970. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $292,500

Priced at $292,500 (equivalent to $156 per square foot), this residential property, constructed in 2001 and situated at 324 New Haven Drive, Cary, was sold in May. The home spans 1,872 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 5-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 8.

5. $290,500

For a price tag of $290,500 ($291 per square foot), the residential property, built in 1965 and located at 3915 Maple Avenue, McHenry, changed hands in May. The house spans 1,000 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 12,632-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 6.