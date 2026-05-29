What $200,000 or less gets you in La Salle County in the week of May 18

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 1307 West Washington Street, Ottawa, the house spans 1,292 square feet and was sold for $200,000, or $155 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 7,073-square-foot, and it was built in 1951. The deal was closed on May 5.

2. $199,500

For a price tag of $199,500 ($178 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1939 and located at 1610 Pike Street, Peru, changed hands in May. The home spans 1,122 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 6.

3. $197,500

Situated at 1200 Catherine Street, Ottawa, this single-family residence, was sold in May for a price of $197,500, translating to $196 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1957, offers a living area of 1,008 square feet and sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $175,000

Priced at $175,000 (equivalent to $203 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1963 and situated at 372 North 2629th Road, Oglesby, was sold in May. The house spans 860 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 3.8-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 4.

5. $173,500

At $173,500 ($120 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 601 Arch Street, Ottawa, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1950, provides 1,446 square feet of living space, and sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 6.