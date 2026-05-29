What $150,000 or less gets you in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of May 18

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000

At $150,000, the single-family house located at 1105 Sunset Drive, Rock Falls, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on April 30.

2. $150,000

For a price tag of $150,000, the single-family home, located at 1825 18th Avenue, Sterling, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 7,100-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 5.

3. $140,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 813 East 15th Street, Sterling, the home was sold for $140,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 7,550 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $140,000

Situated at 603 South Dixon Avenue, Dixon, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $140,000, translating to $103 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1860, offers a living area of 1,354 square feet and sits on a 3,500-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 24.

5. $126,000

In April, a single-family home located at 811 West 19th Street, Sterling, changed ownership. The property was sold for $126,000. The lot size encompasses 7,810 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 30.