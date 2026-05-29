What $150,000 or less gets you in Bureau County in the week of May 18

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Bureau County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $130,000

Priced at $130,000, this rural residence situated at 21882 410 East Street, Sheffield, was sold in May. The property comprises a 2.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 4.

2. $110,000

At $110,000, the single-family residence located at 729 West Erie Street, Spring Valley, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1905, sits on a 3,250-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 29.

3. $103,000

For a price tag of $103,000, the single-family house, built in 1867 and located at 804 South Euclid Avenue, Princeton, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 12,416-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 7.

4. $60,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 321 North Street, Buda, the home, built in 1949, was sold for $60,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 6,098 square feet. The deal was closed on April 27.

5. $50,000

In May, a single-family home located at 315 South Mound Street, Tiskilwa, changed ownership. The property was sold for $50,000. The lot size encompasses 3,210 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 4.