See all residential properties sold in Glen Ellyn, May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Glen Ellyn reported during the week of May 18. There were 22 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 948-square-foot property on Raintree Court in Glen Ellyn that sold for $163,500.

Glen Ellyn

· Pike Properties Group LLC ELM purchased a single-family residence 345 Woodstock Avenue. $475,000, 1,787 square feet, $266 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· John Gast and Catherine Doyle to Kyle Dixon, a single-family residence 23W270 Cambridge Court. $575,000, 2,379 square feet, $242 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Brandt, Robert W Trust and Brandt, Kristin J Trust to Tiffany Ceputran and Brian Ceputran, a single-family residence 563 Taylor Avenue. $1.07 million, 3,551 square feet, $301 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Sarah Ross and Gweneth Ross to Michal Z. Talarczyk, a single-family residence 357 Bryant Avenue. $495,000, 2,212 square feet, $224 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jeanninebc LLC to Jennifer Chen, a single-family residence 444 Cottage Avenue. $1.51 million, 2,577 square feet, $584 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Jacek Puchalski Trust and Puchalski to Bradley Ruzak and Karla Ruzak, a single-family residence 2S245 Mayfield Lane. $765,000, 2,410 square feet, $317 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Gregory Michael Abduch bought a single-family residence 412 Lawrence Avenue. $565,000, 3,030 square feet, $186 per square-foot

· Craig James Chval Jr. and Sinead Odonovan to Lauro Arias Comelli, a single-family residence 428 Hillside Avenue. $610,000, 1,440 square feet, $424 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Martin Plinske and Marilyn Plinske obtained a condominium 40 South Main Street, Apt. 4A. $265,000, 1,476 square feet, $180 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Lynch James M & Sandra J Trust to Marc A Ramagnano Trust and Ramagnano, a condominium 453 Raintree Drive, Unit 5A. $244,000, 1,488 square feet, $164 per square-foot

· James Sassatelli and Elizabeth Sassatell to Elizabeth Ann Hintz Living Trust, a single-family residence 23W302 Cambridge Court. $567,500, 1,889 square feet, $300 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Charles R. Pivoney to Xiaoxiu Zhao, a condominium 450 Raintree Court, Unit 2M. $163,500, 948 square feet, $172 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Valerie Ann Mattaliano Family Trust and Mattaliano acquired a single-family residence 216 Regent Street. $2.65 million, 3,635 square feet, $729 per square-foot

· the Spicer Family Living Trust and Max M. Spicer to Kevin L. Peters, a single-family residence 151 East Road. $676,000, 2,416 square feet, $280 per square-foot

· Christopher Wicklas and G Wicklas to Lizette Marcin Lehmans, a single-family residence 1N536 Highland Avenue. $430,000, 1,315 square feet, $327 per square-foot

· Ficarella, Domenick & K L Trust to Stuart Herndon and Jamie Herndon, a single-family residence 255 Grandview Avenue. $1 million, 2,391 square feet, $418 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Carole Catherine Lachapelle, David J. Lachapelle and Carole Catherine Lachapelle Living to Adam Wiebe, a single-family residence 475 Cottage Avenue. $1.28 million, 4,262 square feet, $300 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Ryan Pikus and Lucia Pikus to Bhala Family Trust, a single-family residence 359 Hawthorne Boulevard. $1.7 million, 5,055 square feet, $335 per square-foot, two bedrooms and five bathrooms

· RAY Whalen Builders Inc to Robert A Uhler Declaration Of Trust and Uhler Of, a single-family residence 675 Hillside Avenue. $740,000, 1,702 square feet, $435 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Steger, Paul F Living Trust to Timothy R. Bryan, a single-family residence 102 Grove Avenue. $505,000, 1,817 square feet, $278 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Larry B. Moffatt and K A. Moffatt to Patrick Robinson, a single-family residence 692 Chidester Avenue. $1.07 million, 2,318 square feet, $459 per square-foot

· Pretice Phillips to West Suburban Bank Trust, a single-family residence 2N150 Mildred Avenue. $319,500, 1,664 square feet, $192 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms