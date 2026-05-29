Sale closed in Sycamore: $210,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family home located at 155 Penny Lane in Sycamore was sold on May 6, for $210,000, or $166 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,262 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 900 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently changed hands nearby:

· In March, a single-family residence at 1071 Alexandria Drive sold for $264,500, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1193 Rose Drive, sold in April, for $276,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 176 Alfred Drive, in March, a 1,776-square-foot single-family home was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.