Homes at or under $350,000 in Kendall County in the week of May 18

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $340,000

At $340,000 ($174 per square foot), the single-family house located at 367 Chesapeake Lane, Oswego, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 2005, provides 1,949 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 8.

2. $330,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 2108 Pembridge Lane, Joliet, the home spans 1,748 square feet and was sold for $330,000, or $189 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 3,485-square-foot, and it was built in 2022. The transaction was completed on May 11.

3. $309,000

Situated at 460 Valentine Way, Oswego, this single-family home, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $309,000, translating to $263 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2007, offers a living area of 1,173 square feet and sits on a 2,614-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 11.

4. $306,000

In May, a single-family home, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 2420 Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,508 square feet, was built in 2001 and was sold for $306,000, which calculates to $203 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 5,663 square feet. The deal was closed on May 12.

5. $293,000

Priced at $293,000 (equivalent to $112 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1965 and situated at 701 East Prairie Street, Plano, was sold in May. The house spans 2,620 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms. The property comprises a 9,583-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 8.