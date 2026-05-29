Berwyn residential properties sales: Sold May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Berwyn reported during the week of May 18. There were 18 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,828-square-foot property on Grove Avenue in Berwyn that sold for $345,000.

Berwyn

· Joel Hernandez obtained a single-family residence 3227 Cuyler Avenue. $257,000, 864 square feet, $297 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Scott Steven Shonder acquired a single-family residence 4035 Scoville Avenue. $275,000, 836 square feet, $329 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Sophia Isoff to Luciana Daniela Perez, a condominium 3330 Grove Avenue, Apt. 1S. $120,000, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Gabriel David Ascencao to Robert Bernhart, a single-family residence 2817 Maple Avenue. $440,000, 1,421 square feet, $310 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Amanda Jurmu purchased a single-family residence 2508 Kenilworth Avenue. $455,000, 990 square feet, $460 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Tule River Homebuyer Earned Equity Agency bought a single-family residence 2737 Harvey Avenue. $255,000, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Elite 2 LLC to Ryan J. Harenberg, a single-family residence 2623 Euclid Avenue. $455,000, 1,136 square feet, $401 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· THL Real Estate LLC to Alexus Rodriguez, a single-family residence 4137 Clinton Avenue. $430,000, 2,156 square feet, $199 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Mary Catherine Howard obtained a single-family residence 1403 Kenilworth Avenue. $345,000, 1,096 square feet, $315 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Raquel Santiago to Luis A. Leiva, a single-family residence 2728 Grove Avenue. $345,000, 1,828 square feet, $189 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Pinnacle Properties Chicago LLC acquired a single-family residence 2431 Wesley Avenue. $225,000, 1,633 square feet, $138 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Jordan Webb bought a single-family residence 2418 Oak Park Avenue. $348,000, 1,551 square feet, $224 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Ramiro Villa purchased a single-family residence 3836 Home Avenue. $276,000, 1,222 square feet, $226 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Marko A. Peraica to Phillip Kelsey, a single-family residence 6828 30th Place. $450,000, 1,441 square feet, $312 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Alejandro Ochoa and Sandra Alejandra Salazar to Yahaira Avila, a single-family residence 2636 Lombard Avenue. $360,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Christina Villalobos romero to Mayeri Mishelle Diaz, a single-family residence 1322 Scoville Avenue. $384,000, 1,657 square feet, $232 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Maria C. Cabral to Chi Young Moon, a single-family residence 1301 Oak Park Avenue. $409,000, 2,411 square feet, $170 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Feng Xie purchased a single-family residence 1629 Euclid Avenue. $370,000, 1,453 square feet, $255 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms