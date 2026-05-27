Three-bedroom home sells in Bolingbrook for $485,000

A 2,506-square-foot single-family home, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The house at 519 Charlestown Drive in Bolingbrook was sold on May 11 for $485,000, or $194 per square foot. This three-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 9,860-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 616 North Pinecrest Road, in October 2025, a 1,915-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,132-square-foot single-family house at 427 Charlestown Drive sold for $439,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,354-square-foot single-family home at 618 Feather Sound Drive, sold in December 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $166.