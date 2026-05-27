Single-family home sells for $320,000 in Cortland

A 1,192-square-foot single-family house, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 424 North Aspen Drive in Cortland was sold on May 7 for $320,000, or $268 per square foot. This two-story house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Cortland have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family residence at 405 North Charles Street, sold in April, for $215,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 329 North Aspen Drive, in March, a single-family home was sold for $366,500.

· In March, a single-family house at 58 North Clover Avenue sold for $300,000. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.