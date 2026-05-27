Single-family home in Yorkville goes for $420,000

A 1,562-square-foot single-family home, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The home at 4476 East Millbrook Circle in Yorkville was sold on May 14 for $420,000, or $269 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 6,534 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 2785 East Gains Court in Yorkville, in May, a 1,322-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,562-square-foot single-family house at 4312 East Millbrook Circle in Yorkville, sold in January, for $426,000, a price per square foot of $273. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,849-square-foot single-family house at 6897 East Galena Road in Yorkville sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.