Single-family home in Romeoville sells for $380,000

A 1,848-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The home at 789 Honeytree Drive in Romeoville was sold on May 11 for $380,000, or $206 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 7,235 square feet.

Other homes in Romeoville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 20 Honeybear Lane, in January, a 1,396-square-foot single-family home was sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 112 Cedarbend Drive, sold in February, for $227,500.

· In September 2025, a single-family house at 211 West Birchwood Drive sold for $250,000.