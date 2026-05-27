Single-family home in Orland Park goes for $530,000

A single-family home located at 15545 Mimosa Drive in Orland Park has a new owner since May 15.

The 1,771-square-foot house, built in 1978, was sold for $530,000, or $299 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on an 8,750-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,842-square-foot single-family residence at 15607 Calypso Lane, sold in March 2025, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 15622 Catalina Court, in July 2025, a 1,794-square-foot single-family house was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $287. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,730-square-foot single-family house at 15613 Heather Court sold for $442,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.