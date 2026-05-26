Sale closed in Huntley: $535,000 for a residential home

The residential property located at 10780 Santa Fe Trail in Huntley was sold on May 12, for $535,000, or $137 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,915 square feet. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 10,363-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley have recently been sold nearby:

· At 10985 Manhattan Drive, in May, a 4,681-square-foot residential property was sold for $629,000, a price per square foot of $134.

· In March, a residential property at 10826 Timer Drive sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $121.

· A residential property at 10842 Timer Drive, sold in May, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $133.