Residential home built in 1865 sells in Streator for $140,000

A residential property located at 709 East Livingston Street in Streator changed ownership on May 1.

The 1,243-square-foot home, built in 1865, was sold for $140,000, or $113 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Streator have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,135-square-foot residential property at 607 East Bridge Street, sold in August 2025, for $95,000, a price per square foot of $84.

· In December 2025, a 1,075-square-foot residential property at 124 East Everett Street sold for $142,000, a price per square foot of $132.

· At 808 East Hickory Street, in February, a 1,568-square-foot residential property was sold for $132,500, a price per square foot of $85.