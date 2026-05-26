Four-bedroom house sells for $720,000 in Lombard

A 2,850-square-foot single-family house, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 315 East Madison Street in Lombard was sold on May 11 for $720,000, or $253 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lombard have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family home at 634 East Stewart Avenue, sold in May, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $369.

· In March, a single-family residence at 65 East Washington Boulevard sold for $431,500, a price per square foot of $306.

· At 906 East La Londe Avenue, in April, a 2,585-square-foot single-family home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $309.