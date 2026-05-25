Yorkville: Single-family home goes for $412,000

The single-family house located at 3258 Boombah Boulevard in Yorkville was sold on May 13, for $412,000, or $215 per square foot.

The home, built in 2019, has an interior space of 1,920 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,198-square-foot single-family residence at 383 Fontana Drive, sold in February 2025, for $396,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,198-square-foot single-family home at 365 Shadow Wood Drive sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3365 Ryan Drive, in April, a 1,920-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.