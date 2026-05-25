Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $515,000

A 2,567-square-foot residential property, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 115 Ashton Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on May 6 for $515,000, or $201 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 8,897-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In April, a residential property at 801 Oak Hollow Road sold for $389,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 810 Oak Hollow Road, sold in May, for $362,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 4907 Valerie Drive, in March, a 2,163-square-foot residential property was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.