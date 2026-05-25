Huntley: Residential home goes for $549,000

The residential property located at 12205 Oakcrest Drive in Huntley was sold on May 8, for $549,000, or $164 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 3,346 square feet. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In April, a residential property at 11618 Douglas Avenue sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A residential property at 10025 Leopold Lane, sold in April, for $495,000.

· At 10906 North Woodstock Street, in June 2025, a 3,791-square-foot residential property was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $73.