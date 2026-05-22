What $200,000 can buy you in La Salle County, May 11-17

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $199,000

Situated at 331 West Lincoln Street, Utica, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $199,000, translating to $124 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1885, offers a living area of 1,600 square feet and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 27.

2. $178,000

At $178,000 ($174 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1415 Plain Street, Peru, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. This property, built in 1954, provides 1,025 square feet of living space, and sits on a 13,504-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 27.

3. $175,000

In April, a single-family residence located at 19 Capri Street, Streator, changed ownership. The property, covering 960 square feet, was built in 1975 and was sold for $175,000, which calculates to $182 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,276 square feet. The deal was finalized on April 28.

4. $175,000

Priced at $175,000 (equivalent to $101 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1880 and situated at 610 North Monroe Street, Streator, was sold in April. The home spans 1,734 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 29.

5. $170,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 1668 Chartres Street, La Salle, the house spans 1,268 square feet and was sold for $170,000, or $134 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,712-square-foot, and it was built in 1948. The transaction was completed on April 30.