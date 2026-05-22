What $150,000 can buy you in Lee County / Whiteside, May 11 to 17

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Lee County / Whiteside, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000

Situated at 14915 Sand Road, Fulton, this single-family residence, was sold in April for a price of $150,000. The lot size is 0.4 acres. The deal was closed on April 27.

2. $144,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 200 North Church Street, Albany, the home was sold for $144,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 6,970 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 23.

3. $90,500

For a price tag of $90,500, the single-family house, located at 117 West Wall Street, Morrison, changed hands in April. The property comprises a 9,072-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on April 27.

4. $70,000

In April, a single-family house located at 101 North Jackson Street, Morrison, changed ownership. The property was sold for $70,000. The lot size encompasses 5,621 square feet. The deal was closed on April 23.

5. $42,500

At $42,500, the single-family home located at 301 North Church Street, Albany, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in April. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 27.