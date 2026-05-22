Single-family home sells for $900,000 in Batavia

A 4,372-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 2347 Bird Lane in Batavia was sold on May 5 for $900,000, or $206 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been sold:

· A 2,887-square-foot single-family home at 2442 Big Woods Drive, sold in May 2025, for $665,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· At 2437 Bird Lane, in May 2025, a 3,860-square-foot single-family house was sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $250.

· In April, a single-family residence at 2441 Bird Lane sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $206.