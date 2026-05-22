Homes at or under $400,000 in Will County, May 11 to 17

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

In April, a single-family home, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 1306 Riverhaven Trail, Joliet, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,563 square feet, was built in 2006 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $156 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 12,960 square feet. The transaction was completed on April 28.

2. $385,000

This single-family house, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in April. Located at 291 Braemar Glen, Bolingbrook, the home spans 1,984 square feet and was sold for $385,000, or $194 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 8,754-square-foot, and it was built in 1993. The deal was finalized on April 29.

3. $382,000

For a price tag of $382,000 ($157 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1997 and located at 2004 Kingsbury Estates Drive, Plainfield, changed hands in April. The house spans 2,430 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises an 8,855-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on April 30.

4. $381,000

Priced at $381,000, this single-family home situated at 2101 Jackson Branch Drive, New Lenox, was sold in April. The property comprises an 8,098-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on April 30.

5. $380,000

At $380,000 ($217 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 316 Bedford Road, Bolingbrook, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1972, provides 1,755 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on a 9,085-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 1.