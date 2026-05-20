Single-family home sells in Oswego for $420,000

A 2,034-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 216 River Mist Court in Oswego was sold on May 11 for $420,000, or $206 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 2,614 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· In March 2025, a 2,036-square-foot single-family house at 130 River Mist Drive sold for $422,500, a price per square foot of $208. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,034-square-foot single-family home at 140 River Mist Drive, sold in September 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 193 River Mist Drive, in April 2025, a 2,023-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.