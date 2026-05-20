Single-family home sells for $2.12 million in Elmhurst

The single-family residence located at 562 South Fairfield Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 1, for $2.12 million, or $493 per square foot.

The house, built in 2019, has an interior space of 4,286 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 548 South Fairview Avenue, in April, a 3,463-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.74 million, a price per square foot of $503.

· A single-family home at 476 South Vallette Street, sold in April, for $2 million, a price per square foot of $506.

· In March, a single-family residence at 469 South Sunnyside Avenue sold for $2.15 million, a price per square foot of $552. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.