Sale closed in St. Charles: $925,000 for a four-bedroom house

A 4,010-square-foot single-family house, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 7N123 Sorrel Court in St. Charles was sold on May 11 for $925,000, or $231 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for four cars. The property occupies a lot of 1.3 acres.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May 2025, a 3,878-square-foot single-family home at 870 Reserve Court sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,954-square-foot single-family residence at 890 Reserve Court, sold in February, for $850,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 841 Reserve Court, in May 2025, a 3,991-square-foot single-family home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.