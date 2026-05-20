Sale closed in Algonquin: $800,000 for a residential home

A 5,680-square-foot residential property, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 9 Echowood Drive in Algonquin was sold on May 6 for $800,000, or $141 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property occupies a lot of 1.2 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In March, a residential property at 1439 Lowe Drive in Algonquin sold for $488,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1531 Cumberland Parkway in Algonquin, in May, a 1,453-square-foot residential property was sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $288.