Residential home in Bradley sells for $235,000

A residential property has changed hands.

The home at 290 North Quincy Avenue in Bradley was sold on May 6. The purchase price was $235,000. The property sits on a 13,533-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Bradley that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 224 North La Salle Avenue, in April, a residential property was sold for $255,000.

· In September 2025, a residential property at 174 North Fulton Avenue sold for $150,000.

· A residential property at 418 North Van Buren Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $210,000.