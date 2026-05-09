Best residential property deals in McHenry County the week of April 27

A residential home in Harvard that sold for $237,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $396,269, or $330 per square foot. A total of 67 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,143 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $237,000, residential home at 607 West Burbank Street

The residential property at 607 West Burbank Street in Harvard has been sold. The total purchase price was $237,000. The deal was closed on April 16.

2. $245,000, residential home at 1114 Ash Street

A 1,377-square-foot residential property at 1114 Ash Street in Lake In The Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $245,000, $178 per square foot. The house was built in 1952. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 15.

3. $250,000, residential home at 703 Lincoln Street

The sale of the residential property at 703 Lincoln Street in Harvard has been finalized. The price was $250,000. The home was built in 1925. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.

4. $252,500, residential home at 4717 Winnebago Drive

The residential property at 4717 Winnebago Drive in Wonder Lake has new owners. The price was $252,500. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The transaction was completed on April 14.

5. $255,000, residential home at 2017 West Oakleaf Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 2017 West Oakleaf Drive in McHenry. The price was $255,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,006 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.

6. $255,000, residential home at 712 Morris Court

The sale of the residential property at 712 Morris Court in Lakemoor has been finalized. The price was $255,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,574 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was finalized on April 14.

7. $270,000, residential home at 13488 Delaney Road

A 1,155-square-foot residential property at 13488 Delaney Road in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $270,000, $234 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was closed on April 17.

8. $278,000, residential home at 11010 Cape Cod Lane, Unit 3

A 1,381-square-foot residential property at 11010 Cape Cod Lane, Unit 3 in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $278,000, $201 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The transaction was completed on April 15.

9. $280,000, residential home at 11618 Douglas Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 11618 Douglas Avenue in Huntley. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 1,817 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 16.

10. $285,000, residential home at 392 West Margaret Terrace

The residential property at 392 West Margaret Terrace in Cary has new owners. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1958 and has a living area of 1,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 16.