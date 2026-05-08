Recently sold residential properties in DeKalb County: April 27-May 3

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in DeKalb County reported during the week of April 27. There were 18 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a property on Lee Road in Shabbona that sold for $335,000.

Cortland

· Logan R. Johnson to Brandt Wheeler and Kara Wheeler, 103 East Daisy Avenue. $305,000, 1,776 square feet, $172 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

DeKalb

· Alexander Tosa and Lucia Regina Matos to Christopher Garrett and Nicole D. Garrett, 295 Larking Avenue. $555,500, 4,300 square feet, $129 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Mitchell Ward to US Bank National Association, 501 South 11th Street. $144,300, 1,050 square feet, $137 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

Genoa

· Kearney Richard J Trust 101 to Prizm Real Estate Investments LLC, 315 Jackson Street. $114,000, 1,400 square feet, $81 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Kingston

· Joseph R. Freeman and Valerie L. Freeman to Victoria Meszaros and Richard A. Meszaros, 13570 Base Line Road. $592,500, 3,468 square feet, $171 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Maple Park

· 217 Franklin LLC to Nicole Jeanine Williams, 19255 East County Line Road. $250,000, 672 square feet, $372 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

Sycamore

· A & A Ratliff Properties LLC to Robert Alder, 1506 Kennicott Court. $199,000, 1,088 square feet, $183 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Joseph Shearer and Kimberly Shearer to Amy Potter and Keegan Potter, 514 Clayton Circle. $229,000, 639 square feet, $358 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jonathan D. Buettner to Elizabeth J. Neisendorf, 520 Home Street. $290,000, 1,460 square feet, $199 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Madelyne Biallas and Joseph Biallas to Richard H. Golz and Bridgett Golz, 1102 Oxford Circle. $404,000, 1,790 square feet, $226 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Citizens Bank NA obtained 17677 Buzzell Road. $57,513, 1,028 square feet, $56 per square-foot, four bedrooms and one bathroom

· Alexander E. Hernstrom bought 729 West State Street. $255,000, 1,422 square feet, $179 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Paz Onelia Med Dela acquired 16038 Quigley Road. $275,000, 1,540 square feet, $179 per square-foot, one bedroom and two bathrooms

· Michael Schaaff to Grandview Capital LLC, 2251 Coventry Circle. $310,000, 2,130 square feet, $146 per square-foot, one bedroom and two bathrooms

· Christensen Trust 101 to Randy Brent Hayes Trust, 1524 John Street. $405,000, 1,108 square feet, $366 per square-foot, five bedrooms and three bathrooms

· David M. Ketelsen to Jesus Orozco, 611 Carlson Street. $205,000, 774 square feet, $265 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Edward F Cabral Trust and Nicole Z Cabral Trust to Catherine Benson and Kristine Benson, 1242 Bristol Drive. $426,000, 1,424 square feet, $299 per square-foot, one bedroom and three bathrooms

· Joshua Kennington and Jaleesa Pernicek to Joseph Alexander Shearer and Kimberly Shearer, 1311 Janet Street. $375,000, 1,487 square feet, $252 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms