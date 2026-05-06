Single-family home sells for $802,500 in St. Charles

A single-family home located at 1304 Hawkins Court in St. Charles has a new owner since April 27.

The 3,588-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $802,500, or $224 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 14,185-square-foot lot.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,450-square-foot single-family residence at 1305 Winners Cup Circle in St. Charles, sold in February 2025, for $750,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 3,390-square-foot single-family house at 1401 Winners Cup Circle in St. Charles sold for $796,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1909 Bridle Court in St. Charles, in September 2025, a 2,684-square-foot single-family house was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.