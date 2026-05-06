Manhattan: Five-bedroom house goes for $1.2 million

A single-family residence, built in 2017, has changed hands.

The home at 12549 South Old Farm Road in Manhattan was sold on April 21. The purchase price was $1.2 million. The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The lot of the property covers an area of 2 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,555-square-foot single-family house at 24155 South Blackhawk Lane in Manhattan, sold in September 2025, for $750,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 24031 South Schoolhouse Road in Manhattan, in September 2025, a 2,957-square-foot single-family home was sold for $626,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.