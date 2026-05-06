Barrington: Six-bedroom home sells for $1.68 million

A single-family house located at 10 Deepwood Road in Barrington has a new owner since April 23.

The 7,098-square-foot house, built in 1985, was sold for $1.68 million, or $236 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached four-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5.3 acres.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 4,589-square-foot single-family residence at 1 Far Hills Road, sold in July 2025, for $1.43 million, a price per square foot of $311. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 361 South Bateman Circle, in April, a 2,800-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $468. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 4,505-square-foot single-family home at 124 Deepwood Road sold for $1.06 million, a price per square foot of $235. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.