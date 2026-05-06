Barrington: Single-family home goes for $1.35 million

A single-family home located at 1020 South Grove Avenue in Barrington changed ownership on April 22.

The 3,680-square-foot house, built in 1977, was sold for $1.35 million, or $366 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Barrington have recently been sold nearby:

· At 830 South Grove Avenue, in October 2025, a 4,347-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $265. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,886-square-foot single-family house at 1211 South Cook Street, sold in June 2025, for $675,000, a price per square foot of $358. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,891-square-foot single-family residence at 915 South Division Street sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $251. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.