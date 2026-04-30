Sale closed in Sycamore: $290,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family residence located at 520 Home Street in Sycamore was sold on April 8, for $290,000, or $199 per square foot.

The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 1,460 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,314 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family house at 516 Lincolnshire Drive, sold in April, for $287,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 311 Crescent Drive, in March, a 1,056-square-foot single-family home was sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $256. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family home at 212 Kishwaukee Drive sold for $190,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.