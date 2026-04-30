Residential home sells in Lake In The Hills for $415,000

A residential property located at 755 White Pine Circle in Lake In The Hills changed owners on April 16.

The 2,760-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $415,000, or $150 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 8,987 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lake In The Hills have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,235-square-foot residential property at 11 Crabapple Court, sold in June 2025, for $235,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· At 4025 Peartree Drive, in March, a 1,328-square-foot residential property was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $301.

· In April, a residential property at 610 Juniper Lane sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $132.