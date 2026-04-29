Tinley Park: Single-family home sells for $650,000

A 3,306-square-foot single-family home, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The home at 17631 Dover Court in Tinley Park was sold on April 17 for $650,000, or $197 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,277-square-foot single-family residence at 17543 Westbridge Road, sold in January, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a 2,225-square-foot single-family house at 8836 Clifton Lane sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17810 Bishop Road, in August 2025, a 3,367-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $639,500, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.