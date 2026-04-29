Single-family home in Joliet goes for $292,000

A single-family residence located at 2205 Pembridge Lane in Joliet has a new owner since April 17.

The 1,600-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $292,000, or $183 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 8226 Tremont Lane, in March 2025, a 1,666-square-foot single-family house was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $171.

· A 1,479-square-foot single-family home at 8223 Tremont Lane, sold in March, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $203.

· In June 2025, a 1,479-square-foot single-family residence at 8220 Woodview Avenue sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $186.