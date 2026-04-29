Sale closed in Joliet: $309,000 for a two-bedroom home

The single-family house located at 2113 Tremont Lane in Joliet was sold on April 16, for $309,000, or $185 per square foot.

The house, built in 2008, has an interior space of 1,666 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,792 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 2202 Tremont Lane, in April, a 1,666-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,498-square-foot single-family home at 8109 Tremont Lane, sold in December 2025, for $283,500, a price per square foot of $189. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,748-square-foot single-family residence at 2022 Pembridge Lane sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.