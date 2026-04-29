Plainfield: Three-bedroom home goes for $407,000

A 1,832-square-foot single-family house, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The house at 2031 Havenhill Drive in Plainfield was sold on April 17 for $407,000, or $222 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,390-square-foot single-family residence at 2121 Ingersoll Court, sold in November 2025, for $306,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,926-square-foot single-family home at 2015 Steward Lane sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· At 2211 Carpenter Avenue, in March, a 1,390-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.