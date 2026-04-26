What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, April 13 to 19?

A residential home in Johnsburg that sold for $1.33 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 70 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $349,593. The average price per square foot was $202.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.33 million, residential home at 1012 Pistakee View Court

A 2,838-square-foot residential property at 1012 Pistakee View Court in Johnsburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,330,000, $469 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The transaction was completed on March 31.

2. $700,000, single-family home at 1620 Bull Valley Drive

A 3,998-square-foot single-family home at 1620 Bull Valley Drive in Woodstock has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $175 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 31.

3. $700,000, single-family home at 10613 Pebble Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 10613 Pebble Drive in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,839 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The deal was closed on March 31.

4. $625,000, residential home at 5302 Autumn Way

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 5302 Autumn Way in Johnsburg. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,628 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The deal was finalized on April 1.

5. $580,000, residential home at 1009 Persimmon Court

The residential property at 1009 Persimmon Court in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $580,000. The deal was closed on March 31.

6. $550,000, residential home at 209 Geneva Lane

The sale of the residential property at 209 Geneva Lane in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $550,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,810 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The transaction was completed on April 1.

7. $527,500, four-bedroom house at 3819 Prairie Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3819 Prairie Drive in Spring Grove. The price was $527,500. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 3,382 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $156. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 31.

8. $495,000, residential home at 6522 Sycamore Court

The residential property at 6522 Sycamore Court in McHenry has new owners. The price was $495,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,022 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. The transaction was completed on April 1.

9. $488,000, residential home at 1439 Lowe Drive

A 2,943-square-foot residential property at 1439 Lowe Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $488,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 1951. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 30.

10. $485,000, residential home at 10292 Somerset Lane

A 4,196-square-foot residential property at 10292 Somerset Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000, $116 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The deal was finalized on April 1.