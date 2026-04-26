Single-family home sells in Morris for $327,000

The single-family residence located at 1010 Burla Drive, Unit D in Morris was sold on April 6, for $327,000, or $217 per square foot.

The home, built in 1992, has an interior space of 1,506 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Morris have also recently changed hands:

· At 1002 Birchwood Court, Unit D, in August 2025, a 2,638-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $409,000, a price per square foot of $155.

· A 1,482-square-foot single-family residence at 918 Lakewood Drive, Unit D, sold in August 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· In October 2025, a 1,640-square-foot single-family residence at 1032 Edgewater Drive, Unit D sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $186.