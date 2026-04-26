Single-family home sells in Bourbonnais for $200,000

The single-family residence located at 132 South Tetrault Avenue in Bourbonnais was sold on April 8. The purchase price was $200,000.

The lot of the property covers an area of 5,050 square feet.

These nearby homes in Bourbonnais have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 345 South Drummond Drive, sold in June 2025, for $252,000.

· At 208 South River Street, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $267,000.

· In July 2025, a single-family residence at 556 South River Street sold for $157,500.